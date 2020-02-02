Model train show draws hobbyists And vendors

Savannah Center wasn’t barreling down a track.
But inside, Villagers carrying model railway controllers — some wearing conductor hats — commanded a series of miniature trains along elaborate layouts.
It was part of The Villages Model Train Club’s twice-annual train show, a club fundraiser that draws more than 1,500 people and about 140 vendors.
In the theater area, people could view model railroad layouts that members of The Villages Model Train Club designed.
The exhibition area was where vendors sold model trains and supplies used for building train layouts.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.