Model train exhibit pulls out all the stops

Three-year-old Welch Alexander knew just what button to push at the Thomas the Train display. Welch and his sister, 2-year-old Essie, were having fun making the train whistle blow and turning on the beacon light as Thomas rounded the track. The children were glued to the popular display Thursday, the opening day of The Villages Christmas Model Train Show put on by The Villages Model Train Club at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. They attended the show with their mother, Morgan Alexander. The three are in town from Asheville, North Carolina, visiting Welch and Essie’s grandmother, Village of La Belle resident Joan Alexander. “They love Thomas the Train and have their own set at home,” Morgan said.
Thomas wasn’t the only sight to see at the train show. The event takes up five rooms with about 8,000 square feet of train displays, said club President Joel Best.
“(The show) is for kids of all ages,” he said.
Last year, the event drew 4,000 attendees, and Best hopes to top that over the next few days.
