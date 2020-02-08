Mistakes cost VHS in district title bid

The Villages High School boys soccer team headed north to Pierson, hoping to enact a measure of revenge on a Taylor High School team that had stolen a win at The H.G. Morse Range earlier in the season and claim a district championship trophy in the process. Instead, the Buffalo fell 5-3 in the Class 3A-District 5 title game, as their late comeback bid was undermined by early blunders. “We had a lot of time to plan for this so I wouldn’t say it’s what they did, it’s more so what we didn’t do,” senior Brandon Gielow said. “We made the mistakes we shouldn’t have.” The Wildcats capitalized on those mistakes quickly as VHS failed to clear a throw-in to the box that Abel Caro drilled home for the opening score in the 11th minute. Just 60 seconds later, Caro doubled that lead on a penalty kick, the result of a Buffalo handball inside their defensive box.
