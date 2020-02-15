Ministry recognizes those who served

Members of the Military Outreach Ministry stand ready to honor veterans in any way possible. At the most recent meeting of the Fairway Christian Church ministry Tuesday, it was all about sending thank-you cards to all living Medal of Honor recipients. Last time, it was making Valentine’s Day cards for a 104-year-old veteran in California who made national headlines.
“America’s Medal of Honor recipients are heroes who proudly served their country,” said Elaine Mysliwiec, of the Village of Mallory Square. “We want to thank them for all they have done to help keep this country safe. It may be a small token to some, but something as simple as a thank-you card is a sign that we remember and appreciate them.”
Since launching last year, Fairway Christian’s Military Outreach Ministry has sought to honor those, past and present, who have served the country.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.