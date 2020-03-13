Mid-Florida SCORE Helps Local business

Forming a business is no easy task. It requires hours of work creating a business plan, putting together funds, finding the right location, creating a business structure and so much more. Mid-Florida SCORE is a local organization, part of a larger national organization, that helps small businesses in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties through mentoring, webinars and workshops delving into important things people should know about the business world. The Villages and surrounding areas have seen more small businesses pop up in the past couple of years, including Sunny Pint, a craft beer tap room and eatery; Clear View Optix, an optician service; Good Dog Training Village, a local dog training service; and Associates of Wellness, a business that specializes in elder foot care.
