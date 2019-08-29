Mickey’s fanatics get to see ‘Galaxy’s Edge’

The Orlando branch of Black Spire Outpost, a new locale in the ever-expanding “Star Wars” universe, opens its doors to the public today. A lucky few Villages residents, including about 20 members of Mickey’s Fanatics, were able to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando before the land’s grand opening, either because they were a cast member or an annual pass holder.
Their takeaway from their visits? Impressive. Most impressive. Dick Winters normally drives a bus around the Walt Disney World resort. On Aug. 7, he took a different kind of shuttle to land on the planet of Batuu. He and his wife, Debbie, spent about three hours in the new land.
