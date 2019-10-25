Metro diner exceeds its fundraising goal

The Villages Metro Diner location raised the second-most in a chain-wide fundraiser for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Because of the location’s success, staff members got a chance to shave chief legal officer Al Silva’s head when he visited the area for the first time Wednesday. Silva also is on the board for NPCF. The restaurant chain raised money for the charity last year, and collected more than $43,000. But this year, Silva wanted the company to collect more. And it did just that. Metro Diner raised $145,303.09 for NPCF, and the restaurant in The Villages was responsible for raising more than $7,000 on its own. A large check with the full amount raised was given to Dave Frazer, the charity’s CEO.
The money will go to good use, Frazer said. It costs the NPCF about $15,000 to fund one person to go through a clinical trial, and it takes 10 subjects to make a full clinical trial.
