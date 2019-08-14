Memories reunite veterans, guardians

The fellowship with other veterans was the best part of going on an Honor Flight, said retired Maj. Gen. John R. McWaters during Tuesday’s 2019 Spring Reunion of Villages Honor Flight. The reunion for the veterans and guardians of the past three Honor Flight missions attracted about 250 veterans and their guardians and about another 50 volunteers at North Lake Presbyterian Church. The luncheon event included performances by The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and The Villages Cheerleaders, including a Salute to Veterans honoring those who served in each branch of the military. McWaters, who is now commander of the Korean War Veterans The Villages Chapter 169, said he and his wife have become friends with his guardian, Greg White, and his wife. White had pushed him in a wheelchair around Washington, D.C.
