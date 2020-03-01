Memories of Mr. Palmer

Mark Verkey, right, the head PGA professional at Palmer Legends Country Club, is a former assistant at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, which Arnold Palmer owned and operated.

 Submitted Photo

Though it’s been four years since Arnold Palmer last roamed the grounds of the PGA Tour stop that bears his name, his presence is unmistakable around Bay Hill Club & Lodge. From the statue that looms just off the first tee to the red cardigan sweater now given to the tournament winner, a hint of Arnie seems to accompany every detail. Likewise, memories of Palmer remain fresh for anyone who had a chance to meet the legend. He was a true “people person” — a jokester, a needler, quick with a smile and a handshake and meticulous in signing an autograph anyone could read. Palmer would have been 90 for this year’s edition, so the occasion seemed appropriate to ask a few folks around The Villages — including some who worked for Palmer — for their best Arnie stories.    

Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.