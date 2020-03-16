Members of ladies golf league share unique bond

In 2013, Denise Bowman had a problem.
The Villages of Chatham resident couldn’t find a group of golfers to play with on the north side of County Road 466. So she prayed and asked God for guidance.
“I wanted to play golf in my backyard and the thought came to me in reference to starting my own,” said Bowman. “But I said, ‘God is this something I should do with my time?’ And I got a resounding yes.”
On Thursday, at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, The Northside Ladies Golf League celebrated the birthdays and wedding anniversaries of its members.
The event was filled with food, fun and Christian fellowship.
