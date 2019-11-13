Masters of barbecue

Steve Newhouse owns a Big Green Egg, and he’s pretty proud of it.
As a member of the Villagers Griller & Smoker Club and owner of the green, egg-shaped grill that’s coveted among grillers, Newhouse enjoys his time spent barbecuing.
Residents of the club come from a variety of backgrounds, including national barbecue competitors and judges, as well as retired butchers.
During each club meeting, there is a discussion of topics such as what grills to purchase, where to purchase meats and some favorite grilling techniques.
The club is open to all residents and meetings are held every first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. at Bridgeport Recreation Center.
“You want to get involved in things that make you learn,” club President Cynthia Ruiter said. “This is one of those things that’s out of the ordinary, benefits my neighbors and keeps me on my toes.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.