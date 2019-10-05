Master gardeners' fundraiser is today

Like Oktoberfest, today’s Plantoberfest at the Wildwood Community Center involves black, red and yellow. It just comes from Florida’s native plants. These include the black-eyed Susan, the leafy yellow flowers named for their black-tinted core; and the firebush, a shrub with tubular red flowers that attracts butterflies and hummingbirds. Plantoberfest is one of the most important fundraising events for Sumter County’s master gardeners, part of the University of Florida Sumter County Extension Office. The money they raise from the sale of Florida’s plant life helps support their programs for the year, which serve thousands of Villagers and area residents.
