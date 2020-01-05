Massacre reenactment carries on despite rain at Dade Battlefield

The annual tradition of reenacting the Dade Massacre at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park will continue without one of its most important historians.
This year marked the first year the reenactment took place since the death of Frank Laumer, the man who wrote multiple books on the history of the battle.
More than 250 people flocked to Dade Battlefield on Saturday to see the 39th reenactment of the opening battle of the Second Seminole War, the longest and costliest Indian war in American history. Heavy rains earlier in the day delayed the event, left the battlefield sodden, and the cast a gray pall over the festivities.
