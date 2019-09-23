Martians invade (on the radio)!

Peter Webb’s first steps into the world of acting came through the theater of the mind: radio dramas.
He eased into it, taking on multiple roles during Step-Ona-Stage Productions’ presentation of “The War of the Worlds” Friday afternoon at Savannah Center.
“I thought, ‘This was simple enough, I’ll give it a try,’” said Webb, of the Village of Polo Ridge. “I didn’t have too many lines.”
The cast recreated Orson Welles’s rendition of H.G. Wells’s science fiction tale, which was originally broadcast during “The Mercury Theatre on the Air” on Oct. 30, 1938.
At the time, some listeners didn’t catch the initial announcement that the Mercury Theatre was putting on the drama, which led some people to believe that the Martians were invading the Earth, initially landing in Grover’s Mill, New Jersey.
