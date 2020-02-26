Mardi Gras festival delights partygoers

They weren’t even on the main stage, but the Sunshine Strollers with their tubas, bassoons and cymbals still drew a large crowd playing New Orleans-style songs such as “Ain’t We Got Fun,” and “Basin Street Blues.” They were just a sample of the live entertainment that took place Tuesday evening at Mardi Gras Festival hosted by The Villages Entertainment at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. Besides the Sunshine Strollers, entertainment was provided by Stu Okra and the Fixins and the 2nd Line Mardi Gras Band. Aloha ’O Ka Hula, Sweet & Sassy, Mystic Jewels Dance Troupe and The Original Villages Belly Dancers all performed dance numbers while stilt walkers posed for photo opportunities, and Clown Alley 179 crafted balloon hats and glasses.
A crowd of partygoers clad in purple, gold and green, also enjoyed the aroma of authentic Cajun cuisine coming from food trucks that sold dishes such as fresh crawfish, jambalaya and New Orleans-style creamy red beans.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.