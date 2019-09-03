Man cave luncheons offer food, drink, and new friends

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.