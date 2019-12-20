Making Christmas merry for children

Hundreds of tri-county children can look forward to having presents under the tree Christmas morning that they might not otherwise have had. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Wildwood, Lady Lake and Fruitland Park police departments took more than 360 children Christmas-shopping this holiday season, in large part thanks to donations and funds raised from The Villages. The Wildwood PD began the shopping extravaganza Dec. 7 at the Walmart on Wedgewood Lane with Christmas with a Cop. Officers went shopping with 35 kids from 22 families, with each family having $200 to spend on gifts. Harbor Chase raised $2,700 for program and the rest came from a grant from Walmart, Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer said. They even had a guest stop by from the North Pole: Santa Claus.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.