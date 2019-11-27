Make the most of the Black Friday Bonanza

Elise Bossert doesn’t stress over the Black Friday frenzy. She brings her stepdaughter and granddaughter with her to combine shopping and quality family time. “We go together because it’s a family tradition,” she said. Bossert, of the Village of Bonita, is part of the 71% of holiday shoppers who will be out and about this weekend. Around The Villages, it’s possible to make Black Friday both a fun and fruitful experience. The Florida Retail Federation and vendors big and small around The Villages offered advice to help shoppers make the most of the biggest shopping day of the year.
1. Come prepared.
Spokeswoman for the FRF, Amanda Bevis, said planning ahead will make for the most successful shopping experience. She recommends doing research to find out varying store hours, what deals you can find and where. Rolling Acres Target store manager Todd Reiland said the store has its preview ad available for customers to get an early look at Black Friday deals. He recommends arriving early to take advantage of first-come first-serve deals.
2. Shop small.
Bevis also recommends supporting your local Florida retailers. “They are the ones who support your local community and offer jobs. By shopping
local you’re supporting your community,” she said. Bossert and her family like to shop at clothing stores, shoe stores and gift shops in Brownwood Paddock Square. Shopping small can help you avoid crowds and find unique gifts that you may not be able to find anywhere else.
3. Ask for help.
Big or small, stores are prepared for questions with ample help on hand. “Whether you’re already halfway through your list or you’re a last-minute shopper, Florida retailers will be glad to help you find what you’re looking for,” president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation Scott Shalley said. Rustic Rose store manager Kara Clark said the store will have nine employees on hand ready to answer questions and offer advice.
4. Bring a good attitude.
It’s easy to get frustrated when something goes awry. Clark recommends keeping the holiday spirit as you shop. “It’s always good to have a good attitude on a crazy and hectic day,” she said. “Treat staff and fellow shoppers with kindness.” If you have a list, account for the time that you’ll be on your feet by staying hydrated, fed and taking breaks. Don’t set your expectations too high, and remember there’s still time.
