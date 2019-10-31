Mah-jongg Mavens depend on temple

Mah-jongg is wildly popular in The Villages, with more than 75 active clubs meeting on a regular basis.
While the rummy-like game is a game of tiles, the American variant of mah-jongg requires players to annually purchase or obtain cards. The National Mah-Jongg League, which produces the cards, changes the game’s rules and hands every year, so getting a fresh card at the start of the year is a must.
And no business, organization or house of worship has mastered the art of selling mah-jongg cards better than Temple Shalom of Central Florida.
The National Mah-Jongg League has honored the Oxford synagogue for being one of the country’s top card sellers over the last two years.
