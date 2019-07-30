Lt. Dan Band set to play free concert

A star of screen and television, actor Gary Sinise, is returning to The Villages. And he’s not coming alone. Lake Sumter Landing’s Market Square will be the place to be on Oct. 27 when stage lights pierce the night with what promoters are saying is one of the must-see entertainment events of the season. There will be a specially elevated stage for the anticipated masses to see and hear Sinise’s Lt. Dan Band during a free concert to honor military veterans and first responders. The band’s name comes from the character Lt. Dan Taylor, which Sinise played in the popular Vietnam War film “Forrest Gump.” Richardo Chavira, spokesperson for the Lt. Dan Band, said Sinise is excited to be performing for veterans and first responders in The Villages. The band performs a wide variety of music from pop to funk and R&B.
