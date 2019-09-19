Lovebugs come out for second season

Just when you thought they had gone away, they’re back. Lovebugs marked their pestering, splattering return to Central Florida in recent days, disturbing anyone who crossed their paths as its second seasonal wave of the year began. And they’ve got friends. Recent rainfall brought the likelihood of mosquitoes. Florida’s vast, damp environment makes it possible for these pest insects to show up in abundance this time of year. Lovebugs also love it. “With all the rain we’ve got and the high temperatures, I can tell you you’ll get a higher pest population,” said Jim Davis, director of the University of Florida Sumter County Extension Office. “We’re hoping the temperatures will decrease and we’ll see a slowdown in pest pressure.”
