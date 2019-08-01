Love INC helps kids shop for school gear

A pair of white sneakers with three iridescent stripes caught the eye of 8-year-old Ry’anne Brewster. The rising third-grader checked the price and then put the shoes in her shopping cart after checking with her mother and her new shopping friend, Linda Garverick. On July 25, Ry’anne and her two older sisters joined with another family with two boys to shop at Kohl’s in Lady Lake for back-to-school clothing. The families were there for Love In the Name of Christ’s (INC) of the Heart of Florida’s Clothe-A-Kid program, now in its sixth year. Over three days, 130 children from 57 families and 65 volunteers from Love INC participated, said Dana Parker, executive director of Love INC. They shopped at Kohl’s on July 23, 24 and 25. Families applied for the program through Love INC and gave $10 per child. Donors then contributed another $60 per child. All together each child received $70 for the shopping trip.
