Looking for a Ringer

The “clink-clink” around the pit sounds familiar, so you can be forgiven if at first you think there’s a horseshoes match going on.
Quoits is played a bit like horseshoes.
Instead of being open at one end, a quoit, as played in The Villages, is a metal ring that weighs 2.5 pounds. A game normally has four players, although it can have only two. Players throw their quoits to a stake, or hub, 21 feet away. For quoits, the hub can be no more than 2.5 inches above the clay surface, much shorter than a horseshoes stake. Points are awarded based on which team’s quoit is closest to the hub, with leaners and ringers getting more points. Play continues until one team scores 21 points and leads by at least two points.
