Longtime sand volleyball group leader honored

Joanne Sargent has a passion for playing in the sand.
While growing up in Miami, Sargent played volleyball at the beach. Since moving to The Villages, she’s dug into the sand outside of SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Members of the Intermediate Sand Volleyball group recently recognized Sargent for her leadership and 10 years of service with the group. Lynda Feustel, recreation facilities manager at SeaBreeze, presented a certificate of appreciation to Sargent before the group had its regular play.
“Our volunteers are very valuable to The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, and in a small way, it’s our way of saying thank you for (Sargent’s) dedication,” Feustel said.
