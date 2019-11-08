‘Locked In’ Buffalo Kick off postseason

With its slate wiped clean entering the postseason, The Villages High School Buffalo feel like a new team. The Buffalo return to the playoffs tonight, making back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2010-11. And as VHS (7-2) hosts the Class 4A-Region 2 quarterfinal tilt against Cypress Creek (6-4), it does so with an enthusiastic and opportunistic mindset. “We’re ready to roll,” said Buffalo senior quarterback and safety Mac Harris. “It’s obviously the same season, but with the postseason — it feels like a whole new season.
