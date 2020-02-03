Local Tenor To Perform Romantic Valentine’s Day Concert

“Love is in the Air” is one of Tom Jones’ greatest hits, and Linda Succi thought it would make a great title for local tenor Mark Steven Schmidt’s upcoming Valentine’s Day concert. Succi, Schmidt’s manager and publicist, said the songs will touch the audience. “It will have everything from Tom Jones and Frank Sinatra to Michael Bublé,” said Schmidt, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. “It’s a smorgasbord of about 27 beautiful love songs.”
Schmidt will perform “Love is in the Air” at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages.
Tickets are $25 and are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Schmidt will be accompanied by pianist Bob Wilson.
“Instead of doing a show with tracks, I wanted to have a live musician, and as soon as I heard Bob, I was like, ‘He’s my guy,’” Schmidt said.
