Local support helps arts activities thrive

Local arts thrive on community support, and community support comes in many forms. People can boost local live entertainment, theater and music education by building sets or painting backdrops, donating instruments no longer being used or attending events and shows that not only support artists, but raise money for music scholarships. Many opportunities to support the arts in The Villages area are coming up. The Jazz More Jazz club and Jazz Lovers’ Club both hold monthly live entertainment featuring high-caliber jazz artists from all over the world. Proceeds from both clubs’ events benefit the Bob Washington Jazz Scholarship, which is open to Florida jazz instrumentalists and vocalists who are seniors in high school or freshmen or sophomores in college hoping to pursue a career in jazz.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.