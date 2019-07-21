Local pups pronounced life partners

Once upon a time, in the Village of Sanibel, two shih tzus met for the first time. The rest is history. Charlie Bardone and Sassy Paine, the couple whose affection for each other exceeded puppy love, were married in front of their family and friends Saturday at a wedding pool party. Their parents, Terri and Leo Bardone and Kathy and Jim Paine, planned everything so the lovers could focus on their honeymoon.
