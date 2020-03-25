Local girl selected for Naval Academy

Villages High School senior Chiara “Kat” Rappa has her appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, realizing a dream she has been working toward since middle school. “It started when I was very young, about fifth grade,” she said. “I thought the military was so cool. You could tour the world and serve my country.”
She said she was interested in the military before her family moved to this area when she was 10, and the respect for veterans from The Villages community only made her more excited about a military career and attending an academy.
“She has dedicated just about all her time,” said her mother, Victoria Nolan, of Summerfield. “She’s had a goal she set for herself and she’s been on a mission.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.