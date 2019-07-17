Local filmmaker’s movie to premiere

You might just catch some familiar locations on the big screen at Rialto Theater this weekend. Rialto Theatre will host the premiere of “Grace of the Father,”a faith-based film written and produced by Mount Dora filmmaker De Miller at 7 p.m. Friday.
In “Grace of the Father” Luke Mackenzie loses his wife to a car accident and starts his own horse ranch with his children but is tested with other trials, as his oldest son sets out on his own.
The story is a modern version of the Bible story “The Parable of the Prodigal Son.”
“The father is always waiting for his people,” Miller said. “That’s the theme of the story. It’s always OK to go home, and you’re never too far away.”
