Local bagpiper spreads cheer to neighbors with nightly concert

A Village of Hemingway bagpiper is using his talents to keep neighbors in good spirits through the COVID-19 crisis.
Every day at sundown, Paul McNeill performs a short concert in his driveway to a crowd of a few dozen, all of whom are respecting social distancing guidelines.
“Neighbors start arriving 10 minutes ahead of time to get good parking spots, and everyone is diligent about social distancing,” he said. “Villagers toast each other to Happy Hour from about 10 feet apart. There’s no problem hearing bagpipes from up and down the street.”
