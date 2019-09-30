Listen to the tunes

The Celtic Village Show Band wants to share its passion for folk music with the community. The six-person band recently began playing at 1 p.m. every Monday at Big Cypress Recreation Center. The band gathers to play traditional British and Celtic folk music, and anyone interested in listening is welcome to watch them practice.
And if you know the songs and want to sing along, even better.
Peter Collins, of the Village of Bonita, had the idea to form the band and plays a plethora of instruments.
“Mandolin, mandola, guitar, five string banjo, tenor banjo, Irish bodhran,” he said. “And occasionally, the penny whistle.”
