Listen to the music of Cole Porter at The Studio Theatre

Many of composer Cole Porter’s classics from 1919 to 1945 were responses to what was going on in the world at the time. Hear both the songs and context in “The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter,” the fifth installment in arts-outreach organization Victory Productions’ summer in residence at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. The show opens Friday and runs until Aug. 11.
“We thought it might be interesting to always have a show that would be a celebration of one of the greats of the Great American Songbook,” said Alan Bruun, director of the show and artistic director of the season.
Victory Productions did it last summer at The Studio Theatre with “Something Wonderful,” a celebration of the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, and the creative team is hoping to make it a tradition.
