Lift up your voice

Negative comments heard long ago can set the tone for a life without singing.
“They carry that with them their whole lives,” Mark Chatfield said. “We just ask people to come and have fun.”
Chatfield leads Laurel Manor Sing-Along, an a cappella group that welcomes residents who want to sing in an informal setting. It meets from 1-2:20 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of October through April at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.
Chatfield, of the Village of Glenbrook, started the group about six years ago. He changed the name last year, though the format is the same.
