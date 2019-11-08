Lifestyle clubs teach residents new crafts

Residents who participate in, or lead, any of the myriad craft clubs in The Villages say they learn from each other. “People see each other and share ideas,” said Beverly Spangler, of the Village of DeSoto. “We’ve got a lot of talent in the area.” Spangler said she started going to Fenney Recreation Center for the open arts and crafts time Saturday mornings shortly after it opened. She sat by herself in the arts and crafts room every week until she invited her back-door neighbor and then posted it on Facebook, she said. People came to make aprons. If they didn’t know how to sew, they cut out the pattern and Spangler said she sewed it for them.
One woman who came just to iron and chat has now made a few aprons. Another has learned to sew and makes quilts, Spangler said.
People like Spangler and groups like STAR are among the many arts and crafts experts and clubs in The Villages that share a technique and challenge others to make their own creations.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.