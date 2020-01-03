Life is for the birds at Wiechens preserve

Park ambassadors and volunteers helped spark kids’ curiosity for nature at the Camp Villages Nature Exploration event on Thursday. Kids and families got to see all the plants and wildlife the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve has to offer. Recreation supervisor Monica Lui helped with the event. She welcomed families to the preserve and gave an introduction before it began. “Have fun, enjoy and ask questions,” Lui said. “We have people out there who are here all the time and they know a lot.” She asked the kids what they thought they would find on the preserve. They guessed snakes, birds and alligators. Ten-year-old Lucca Tumbush was visiting his grandparents, Village of Bonita
residents Karen and Gerry Tumbush, from Colorado. He was most looking forward to seeing native Florida birds.
