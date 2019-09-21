Lettermen return for an interactive, Energetic Show

Three men in matching black ties and crisp gray blazers took to the stage and filled Savannah Center with impressive three-part vocal harmony Friday night, as colorful moving lights beamed around them and a large crowd applauded and cheered.
The vocalists were The Lettermen, a group that rose to fame in the 1960s and has frequented The Villages in recent years.
“It’s so good to be back at one of our very favorite places in the whole world,” said one of the three vocalists, Donovan Tea.
Although the group’s last original member, Tony Butala, is now semi-retired and was recently replaced by Rob Gulack, Tea and the third vocalist, Bobby Poynton, have been with the group for over 30 years.
In the classic Lettermen style, they performed with a strong harmony that energized the room, opening the show with a medley of songs including “Happy,” “You Made Me So Very Happy” and “Happy Together.”
And throughout the show, they continued to put their harmonious spin on a number of hits like “Love Is A Many-Splendored Thing,” “Hurt So Bad,” “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” and “Shangri-La.”
