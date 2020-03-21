A $93.2 billion budget for Florida received a bipartisan unanimous vote this week after an extended 2020 legislative session. Projects in the state budget include COVID-19 aid plans, teacher salary boosts and the renewal of Visit Florida, a state tourism-marketing agency. The Republican-dominated governing body had a range of bills to discuss in the beginning of the session, but it ended up needing to shift focus to the outbreak of COVID-19. Now, the budget moves to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk, where he has the option to veto tens of millions of dollars in special projects if a major shortfall in revenue amid the COVID-19 crisis costs the government more than is anticipated.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.