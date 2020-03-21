A $93.2 billion budget for Florida received a bipartisan unanimous vote this week after an extended 2020 legislative session. Projects in the state budget include COVID-19 aid plans, teacher salary boosts and the renewal of Visit Florida, a state tourism-marketing agency. The Republican-dominated governing body had a range of bills to discuss in the beginning of the session, but it ended up needing to shift focus to the outbreak of COVID-19. Now, the budget moves to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk, where he has the option to veto tens of millions of dollars in special projects if a major shortfall in revenue amid the COVID-19 crisis costs the government more than is anticipated.

