Leech completes two-triathlon trip

Steep climbs. World-class athletes. Picturesque views. Villager Nate Leech, 70, experienced them all — and success, too — while taking on two triathlons in eight days this month in Europe. Leech recently competed in the 2019 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France and the International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Grand Final Lausanne in Switzerland, completing both triathlons in the upper-half of his age group. On Sept. 1, the Village of Winifred resident placed 22nd in the male 70-74 age group for the standard distance race at the International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Grand Final Lausanne, tackling the 0.93-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike ride and 6.2-mile
