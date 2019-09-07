Learning about GriefShare Support

Losing a loved one is devastating, and it can be quite hard to cope with such a loss.
And when someone is ready to cope, it can be difficult to determine what to do, how to do it, where to go and why. And those who are grieving may wonder if they will ever experience some kind of normalcy again.
Several area houses of worship in and around The Villages are helping those recovering from loss by offering GriefShare support groups.
GriefShare, which is part of the nondenominational, nonprofit ministry called “Church Initiative,” describes itself as a “biblically-based, Christ-centered program designed for people grieving the death of someone else.” Church Initiative said the first GriefShare session was launched in 1998, and now is available in thousands of churches worldwide.
