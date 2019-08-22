Learn the dulcimer

Ellen Stafford was looking for an instrument she could play with a group.
She had played the piano before, but she wanted something she could enjoy with others. Then she sat in on a dulcimer class.
After that class, Stafford decided to buy one for herself and learn to play. She eventually joined the Dulcimer for Beginners group.
“I’ve been around ever since,” the Village of Sabal Chase resident said.
Today she is the leader of the Dulcimer for Beginners group, which meets at 9 a.m. the second, third, fourth and fifth Wednesdays of the month at La Hacienda Recreation Center. During meetings, 20 to 40 people come together to play music on the mountain dulcimer, a stringed instrument.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.