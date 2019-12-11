Learn healing powers

Everybody has something to heal, and Carole Sfekas and Maryanne Horne want to help people for the highest healing good.
“For the highest healing good” is the mantra in Reiki, one of the three holistic healing classes that Sfekas and Horne teach through The Enrichment Academy. In addition to Reiki I, II and III, they also teach Angel Healing and Crystal Healing.
Horne has a doctorate in counseling and Sfekas has a doctorate in spirituality studies. Both taught at the graduate level for decades, and now they transmit their knowledge, sense of humor and joyful spirit to their Enrichment Academy students.
Horne and Sfekas, of Wildwood, recommend all three classes for emotional healing, as well as for alleviating grief, chronic pain, headaches, insomnia and more.
“Reiki is an ancient healing art that promotes relaxation and healing,” Horne said. “Energy is around us all the time, but we can’t always access it, so using Reiki helps us access the healing energy that is around us from the divine.”
The Enrichment Academy is a continuing-education program of fee-based, extra-curriculum courses for Villages residents and nonresidents. It started in October 2017 and offers hundreds of classes covering subjects such as art, dance, health and wellness, language, music, photography, technology, and writing. The classes are held at recreation centers throughout The Villages.
