Learn archery basics and put your newfound skills to the test

Whether you’ve picked up a bow and arrow one time or 100 times, Archery 101 at Fenney Recreation Center can teach you how to shoot like a professional. The class takes place on three Tuesdays every month. It consists of a one-hour sit-down lesson at Fenney Recreation Center and an hour of practice at the Dudley Canine Park and Archery Range. The purpose of the class, aside from teaching students how to enjoy archery safely, is to qualify them to use The Villages Recreation and Parks Department equipment for practice, said co-instructor Debbi Kritsberg. Once they complete the 101 course, students can use the equipment at open sessions on Thursdays at the Dudley range.
