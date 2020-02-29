Leap Day brings luck at Burnsed bingo

For some residents, the day before Leap Day brought some luck. At Lucky Leap Day Bingo at Burnsed Recreation Center on Friday, some won money, and all had fun playing the game.
“It only happens once every four years,” said Burnsed recreation supervisor Madison Taylor, who organized the event. “It’s something out of the ordinary so I hope it brings people some luck.”
Village of Charlotte resident Janet Kijak brought her mother Pat Flaherty with her to the social.
The pair had already tried their luck at two other bingo games at Bridgeport and Allamanda Recreation Centers.
“My mom came to visit, and she likes bingo as do I, so I thought it would be fun to bring her here,” Kijak said. “And, of course we always hope to win.”
