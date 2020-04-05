Korean War Veterans Association reaching out to chapter members

Staying in touch with members of The Villages chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association is a high-priority but challenging task for Gen. John McWaters. This has been an especially difficult time as the organization attempts to check on the health of each and every member, which is complicated by their lack of electronic connections.
“We’ve got a very elderly membership core of veterans who fought in the Korean War,” said McWaters, commander for the chapter. “For the future of the organization, as we who fought are aging, we’re bringing in veterans that have since served in the defense of Korea against North Korean aggression.”
Recently the Villages chapter of the national organization became the largest chapter in the nation, surpassing the Boston chapter with 160 members.
