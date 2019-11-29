Knitting knack

Mary Ann Longman packs at least three items wherever she goes.
“Everybody will tell you I knit everywhere,” the Village of Dunedin resident said. “It’s amazing what you can do with two sticks and a string.”
The rest of Knitpickers, a knitting and crocheting group Longman and a friend started four years ago, feel the same way.
Residents are welcome to stop by to work on individual projects and swap stories in the small group setting, Longman said. Group members meet at 2 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at Manatee Recreation Center.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.