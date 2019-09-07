Knit 1, Purl 2, help many

Creating and giving — that’s the basis of the Boomer Loomers club in The Villages.
The charitable club, which started five years ago, meets at 1 p.m. every Saturday at Fish Hawk Recreation Center. Members crochet, knit or loom to make hats, blankets, scarves, military helmet liners, baby cradles and other items they donate to various organizations.
“We send them near and far,” said Amy Donato, leader of the club.
The group has about 200 members, with 40 usually coming to each meeting to knit and crochet items to donate.
