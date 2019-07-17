Kids reach a goal while having fun

Samantha Stubits didn’t play soccer before Tuesday morning. But thanks to the efforts of Debbie Wile and other members of The Villages Senior Soccer Club, the 6-year-old may have found a new favorite sport. At the start of the event, Samantha smiled and jumped up and down after she kicked the ball toward Wile. “It was special to watch a child who’s never done this before feel successful and enthusiastic,” Wile said. “Success begets success.” Marilyn Barb, Samantha’s grandmother, even got a photo of Wile with Samantha after the session. “I think they did a great job working with her,” said Barb, of the Village of Bonita. Samantha was one of about 30 children ages 5-13 who gathered for the Camp Villages Outdoor Games Soccer event Tuesday at Saddlebrook Softball Complex to learn the basics of the game.
