Kids learn to play ukulele at event

Good Children Eat Apples.
That mnemonic device was used to help children remember the four chords — G, C, E and A — they needed to learn to play the ukulele during the Camp Villages Ukulele event Tuesday at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
Camp Villages provides intergenerational fun for Villagers and their family. The program, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, hosts about 4,000 children, ranging in age from 3 to 16, each summer, said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events manager and Camp Villages coordinator for the recreation department. The 19th Camp Villages summer program runs through Aug. 9.
Members of The Ukulele Players Club were on hand Tuesday to teach the approximately 20 children who participated.
