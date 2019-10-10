Kids learn lessons about fire safety

Villages Public Safety Firefighter/Engineer Mike Palasky donned his bunker gear piece by piece Wednesday for children from The Villages Early Childhood Center. Once he was fully dressed, Palasky beckoned the children. Though a little shy at first, they soon mobbed him. Palasky and other members of the public safety department have been taking time this week to visit The Villages Charter School and The Villages Early Learning Company to teach children about fire safety for Fire Prevention Week. Palasky puts on his bulky gear to teach children that firefighters are there to help them, not to be feared. Division Chief of Fire Safety Ed Raulerson said sometimes children are afraid of firefighters.
